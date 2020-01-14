Obituary of Joseph Charles Astle

Joseph Charles Astle passed away on January 10, 2020. He was 90.

Memorial services were held at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints in Nevada City.

Joe was born on May 28, 1929 in Sacramento, California to William L. and Ella Jane Astle. He was a U.S. Army Korean War Veteran. He worked as a plumbing and building contractor most of his adult life.

Joe was an avid gardner, beekeeper, hunter, and fisherman.

He was loved by many and especially his grandchildren.

He is survived by his wife Jean; four children Mark Astle, Terri Astle Ellenburg, Kimberly Astle Cummins, Bart Astle; 16 grandchildren and 38 great grandchildren.

Joe is preceded in death by his parents and seven of his ten siblings.

Arrangements are under the care of Hooper and Weaver Mortuary.