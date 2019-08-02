Obituary of Jose Colindres

On Wednesday June 26, 2019, Jose Alvaro Colindres, our beloved Husband, Father, Grandfather and Uncle passed away at age 79.



Big Al, as he liked to be called, was born on August 1, 1939 in Santa Ana, El Salvador. The first born son of the Colindres household. Al made his way to the United States in 1961. Al’s ambitions at the time were to continue his education and become a chicken rancher and made his path towards the United States via Petaluma, CA. After realizing that chicken rancher was not for him, Al moved to San Francisco and started working at the Fairmont Hotel on Nob Hill as a busboy. Thru hard work, Al became head bartender in the Crown Room and worked at the Fairmont for 20 years. Al and his first wife raised his three sons in San Francisco. In 1975 Al and his first wife divorced. Al later met his beloved second wife and best friend Jennifer McNair. In 1980 Al and Jennifer set out to leave the city of San Francisco and onto a new life in Grass Valley, CA. Al loved bartending, so he and Jennifer opened the Deer Creek Bar in Nevada City, CA. He also had a gift and a passion for cooking Spanish food and opened Alvaro’s Restaurant in the same building. Al also loved music, so in 1984 he and Jennifer changed the restaurant to Big Als’ Night Club. The night club hosted bands from all kinds of music genres. Big Al’s was an epicenter for entertainment in Nevada City. In 1989 Big Al’s was flooded and closed. Another Alvaro’s Restaurant was opened in Grass Valley providing Mexican, Peruvian and Spanish cuisine. Al and Jennifer sold Alvaro’s in 1996 and Al started at the Alta Sierra Country Club where he worked for 20 years until he retired in 2016. He knew almost all the members’ numbers and what they liked to drink.. He enjoyed working at Alta Sierra.



Al was always the life of the party and had a strong work ethic. He was a man that brightened up the room when he walked in.



He was dearly loved by Jennifer, his three sons Alvaro Jr, Carlos and Marco, Beverly Marco’s wife and his two precious granddaughters, Shaylin and Makyllie, his three brothers and the entire Colindres family. He will be missed, but never forgotten, by his family and many friends.



There will be a Celebration of Life in Al’s honor at the Willow Pass Community Center, 2748 E. Olivera Road, Concord, CA on September 7, 2019 from 3 to 5 pm. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Al and Jennifer’s favorite charity, St. Jude Children’s Hospital.