Obituary of Jordan Denham Munoz

Jordan Denham Munoz passed away unexpectedly on September 30, 2017 in Kalispell, Montana doing what he loved the most.

He was born March 24, 1986. He loved hunting, fishing, but most of all he loved riding his street bike and driving his truck. Jordan was a larger than life guy, he lived life to the fullest and is loved by so many. Jordan was raised in Nevada City, California where he attended school and grew up with many lifelong friends. He moved to Montana in his twenties.

Jordan is survived by his Mother Roxann Cross; brothers Tony, Wesley and Matthew Vieira; sisters Tanya Hayward and Jessica Olague; his grandma Fay Hayward as well as nephews and nieces Tyler, Adam, Derek, Steven, Caleb, Eliana and Hank. He is also survived by his lifelong friends, Alex Pillow and Kristen Hamilton. He is preceded in death by his brother in law Robert Hayward.

There will be a celebration of life at 2 p.m., on November 18, 2017, at Western Gateway Park. After the service we will be having a potluck. Please bring your favorite dish to share.