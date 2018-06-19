Obituary of Jonathan James Cowart

Jon "JJ" Cowart died June 9, 2018. He was 45.

Jon owned and operated Cowart's Custom Painting for 14 years. He enjoyed his ranch, gardening, 4 wheeling, the river and making and playing music with his son. Jon was loved by all and will forever live in our hearts. Fly high Sweet Jon Bird!!

Jon is survived by his wife of 17 years Stacy Cowart; his amazing son Colby Cowart; many loving aunts, uncles, cousins and a huge circle of friends who he considered his family.

There will be a celebration of Jon's life from 12 to 4 p.m., this Saturday June 23. This is a potluck casual gathering. Please stop by and celebrate Jon's life.

19385 Moroni Lane Grass Valley, CA 95949.