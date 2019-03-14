Obituary of Johnny Wayne “Red Label” Walker Jr.

On Friday, March 1st, 2019, Johnny Wayne "Red Label" Walker Jr., loving husband and father of 2, passed away at his residence at the age of 41 due to heart failure that resulted from a rare heart condition that he was born with. He was a resident of Grass Valley, Ca.

Johnny was born on February 22, 1978 in Auburn, Ca. to Johnny and Deborah (Butner) Walker. On May 2, 2013, Johnny married Sarah Kingston. He helped raise Sarah's 2 daughters, Lily and Sophie. Johnny had many different careers over the years: musician, CNA, HVAC tech, meat cutter just to name a few. At the time of his passing, he was a meat cutter at Mar-Val (Sierra Market) in Colfax, Ca.

Johnny had a passion for music and his first love was creating and performing it. He was an avid drummer, singer, and guitar player. During his 20's, he was in several local bands in addition to bands in Italy and Germany. He had very eclectic musical tastes. At any moment Johnny could be listening to NWA, Elton John or Dream Theater. However, his favorite seemed to be obscure 70's music that none of the rest of us knew. Johnny very much loved his cats, Stephen Hawking, Neil DeGrasse Tyson, the solar system, ancient history, tattoos, video games, Star Wars, boxing, and UFC. Johnny was well known for his humor, courteous manner and kind heart. He never said a cross word about anyone and showed everyone the respect that his grandmother had taught him.

Johnny was preceded in death by: uncles Greg Butner and Joseph Walker, grandparents Claude and Reva Walker, grandparents Bill and Evelyn Turner, and grandmother Julie Goding, and his beloved cats: Poof, Tiger, Josh, and Meeka. Johnny is survived by: wife, Sarah and 2 step-daughters, Lily and Sophie, of Grass Valley, sister Kendyl Walker and niece Danielle of Washington state, niece Sammie of Santa Cruz, brother-in-law Scott Becker of Wisconsin, parents Johnny and Kim Walker of Colfax, parents Deb Walker and Galen Goding of Colfax, grandparents Lorne and Kathryn Butner of Sparks, his cousin Joe Burgess of Alta, and Dan Efird of Wiemar, who were two of his very best friends from the beginning of time. He was survived by many aunts and uncles; Mark, Shelby and Noel, Polly and Cecil, Don, Pansy, Betty and Frank. He is also survived by many other, cousins, extended family members and friends all of whom he loved very much. Last but not least, his furry friends: Cholla, Charlie, Cherry, and Gizmo.

A viewing will be held on March 15, 2019 from 4-6pm at Chapel of the Angels Mortuary located at 250 Race Street in Grass Valley. A memorial will be held on April 6, 2019 from 2-5pm at Sierra Vista Community Center at 55 School St. in Colfax. Please bring a dish of your choice to the memorial. If you would like to donate to Johnny's memorial, you may do so by way of Venmo: Sarah-Walker-106 (comment "Johnny") or PayPal: PayPal.me/sarahwalker13. Arrangements are in care of Chapel of the Angels Mortuary and Crematory.