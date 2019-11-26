Obituary of John Whalin Jr.

John Whalin Jr.

John Whalin Jr. passed away early Thursday morning, November 14, 2019, from complications of Parkinson’s disease in Boise, Idaho. He was 79. He was born on September 18, 1940 in Sacramento, California. John grew up in Sacramento and lived most of his adult life in Grass Valley. John graduated from C. K. McClatchy High School and attended Sac City College. He spent many years working as a carpenter, and later went on to have his own construction company. In his spare time, John was an avid fisherman, and a frustrated golfer. Preceded in death by his father John, mother Verla, step-sister Julia, and brother George. John is survived by his wife Judy, daughter Terri, sons John III and Chris, granddaughter Tessa, and grandson John IIII. John was laid to rest on November 19th at Dry Creek Cemetery in Boise, Idaho.