Obituary of John Van Dyk Meeks

John Van Dyk Meeks, “Jack”, passed away on February 6, 2020. He was born 93 years ago in New York on May 24, 1926, the son of Howard Victor Meeks and Florence Miller Meeks. He was an Army Veteran of WWII, serving in France, a Veteran of the Korean War, and a Veteran of the Viet Nam War. He had a bachelor’s degree in electrical engineering from Syracuse University and a master’s degree in biochemistry from Cornell University. He taught public high school science in Southern California until his retirement and his move to Penn Valley in 1988.

Jack was an accomplished horseman and an enthusiastic endurance rider, attempting and finishing the grueling 100 mile Tevis ride through the Sierra foothills many times before deciding to move to Penn Valley, where he continued his ranching and rescuing animals in Nevada County. He actively participated as a long time member of the Board of Education, ran unsuccessfully for the NID Board, worked as a vet tech and videographer for the local TV station, served breakfasts to seniors at the senior center, and volunteered with the Nevada County Beekeepers and Toastmasters. Recently, when he could no longer move his irrigating pipes and handle the ranching chores, Jack moved to an assisted living facility, where he continued helping other seniors.

Jack was never married and has no children. His many good friends will miss his gentle kindness, his wisdom and his wit.

A Memorial Service is planned for 11 a.m. on March 6 at Chapel of the Angels, 250 Race Street, Grass Valley 95945.