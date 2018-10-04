Obituary of John Tassone, Sr.

John Tassone, Sr. died on September 22, 2018 at home with Sharon, his loving wife of 48 years and his son, John, and his daughter, Bernadette, at his side, both so loving and devoted to their papa.

He was 84 years young.

John's first commitment was always to his 6 children. When they were young, he was a single father for 6 years and raised them by himself with sacrifice and love.

He graduated from University of San Francisco with a teaching credential and continued to teach High School while raising his children. A highlight of his time at USF was singing every year in the men's choir. John went on to earn 3 Masters Degrees in Psychology, English

and Education and a Ph.D in Clinical Psychology.

He changed careers to become a M.F.C.C. counselor in private practice. He was a lifelong learner!

He was equally at home with taking care of our home and acreage–working hard but always enjoying being out on the land.

He was a gift to those of us who loved him. He will be in our hearts forever!

A gathering for family and friends will be planned later. Memorial donations can be made to Hospice of the Foothills. They were invaluable in their caring support.