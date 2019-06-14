Obituary of John Tassone, Jr.

John Tassone, Jr. passed away on June 9, 2019 at his home in Grass Valley. A private celebration of his life will be held at a later date.

John was born on June 3, 1956 in San Francisco, CA. He grew up in Grass Valley with his father John, his step-mother Sharon and his five siblings.

He married Debbie Yocum in 1980 and they had three sons. In 2001 John married Mary Jones and continued the life they had started in 1994 with his boys and her children.

John was a life-long musician. He made a living as a cabinet-furniture maker and with his intelligence and abilities he could fix anything. More than anything he is known for his sense of humor and love for his family. We can’t imagine life without him. His friends are numerous and the laughter frequent.

He is survived by his wife Mary, and first wife, Debbie; their sons Christopher (Ashley), Michael; step-daughter Carla Gassner and step-son Forrest (Sophia) Gassner; his mother Sharon; his five siblings, Theresa, Paul (Kelly), Jerome (Crysta), Cathy (Scott) and Bernadette (Katie); nieces and nephews Jesse, Jenny, Shannon, Scott, Lisa, Erica and Jena. He also leaves numerous aunts, uncles and cousins – especially Bro-Cuz Francis Tassone (Dawn).

He is preceded in death by his son Mathew and his father John, Sr.

Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of the Foothills.

Arrangements are under the direction of Hooper and Weaver Mortuary.