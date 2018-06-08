Obituary of John T. Hatch

John T. Hatch passed away at home in Grass Valley, CA on June 4, 2018. He was 95.

He served in the US Air Force from 1943-1964 and retired lieutenant colonel. He was a WWII veteran, Berlin Airlift veteran and flew 6000 flight hours in the South Pacific. While in the Air Force, John received a BS in aero engineering. He then went on to work in the deep space program at JPL, from 1964-1980. He was an avid cyclist until age 85 and an outstanding musician on guitar and banjo.

He is survived by his three children, four grandchildren and two great grandchildren. John is preceded in death by his wife Norma of 67 years.

John will be interred together with his wife at the Sacramento Valley National Cemetery in Dixon, CA with full honors.

Arrangements are under the care of Chapel of the Angels Mortuary.