Obituary of John Stephen Scull

John Stephen Scull died October 28, 2019 in Sacramento. He was 75.

He was born July 21, 1944 in Oakland to parents Charles and Jeane Scull. John enlisted in the US Marine Corps in 1962, and served 4 years, with 2 tours in Vietnam. He attended American River College (1967-1969), and married Celia Wolff in 1967. He earned a Natural Resources BS degree in 1972 from Humboldt State College.

His career spanned local, state and federal governments, with a focus on planning. Significant projects included the ‘Inimim Forest Plan on the San Juan Ridge, the South Yuba River Plan, and working with Nevada County on the management and protection for isolated BLM parcels such as Hell’s Half Acre.

John is remembered for his engaging personality, which he put to good use in his planning efforts. He embraced the idea of working with local community members to develop sustainable and supportable plans for BLM lands in the context of a community resource. He championed the idea of managing BLM forests for old growth characteristics, and partnering with local furniture makers and knowledgeable land managers and scientists to create a unique federal planning document. He was instrumental in crafting the ‘Inimim Forest Plan, the first truly community-based planning document of its kind in the US.

He retired from the BLM in 2009, with 37 years of government service.

In retirement, he devoted time to two passions: photography and birding, combining these interests with exquisite results, documenting almost 300 species, and capturing astonishing images of feathered creatures in their natural habitats. John is pre-deceased by father Charles Harvey Scull, mother Jeane Gilmour-Brill, and wife Celia. He is survived by brother Charles (Roxanne) Scull of Sacramento, sister Syd (Jesse) Brown of Nevada City, aunt Marilyn Lloyd of Stockton, niece Hilary Brown of Eugene, OR; nephew Parker Brown of Flagstaff, AZ; and loving friend Patty Long.

A military ceremony is planned for Spring 2020, at the Sacramento Valley National Cemetery.