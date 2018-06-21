Obituary of John Robert Sutro

John Robert Sutro was born in Berkeley CA, May 8, 1940, and passed away peacefully in his home in Grass Valley CA. June 8, 2018. After graduation from San Jose State, "Big John" was drafted into a short career as a professional football player. John was a lifelong athlete and outdoorsman, competing in multiple races, triathlons, and bike marathons. One of his favorite pastimes was fishing, he always wanted to wager on the catch, and cook it on a stick if he got the chance!

Adventurous, he loved to backpack, travel and explore new places. He hiked and biked all along the Oregon and California coasts. And fished as far away as Alaska. John also loved golf, and played as often as he could.

John was extremely interested in the human psyche, and utilized his Masters in Psychology, with special training in Transactional Analysis, throughout his distinguished career. Within his years in Law Enforcement and his private therapeutic practice, he worked with children, their families, and the legal system.

A towering bear of a man, of strong principle, and could be pretty stubborn, who many may have found intimidating. John was also quick to laugh, a practical joker, who had an unforgettable megawatt smile. But, he was known as a good listener, a practical thinker, with a genuine desire to help others.

John leaves behind his best friend, his long term partner and lover, his wife, Maxine Cozby. John also leaves behind his three children and their spouses: Becky Sutro and Alan McNaughton; Tim and Jodi Sutro; Cary and Ted Quarry; grandchildren Jessica Cook, Devon Sutro-Blair, Melissa Becker, Alexandria Snider, Timothy John Sutro and great- grandchildren Samuel Snider and Jackson Snider.