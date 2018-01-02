Obituary of John Robert (Bob) Wood

John Robert (Bob) Wood passed into his other life on Dec. 24, 2017. He was born March 2, 1928. He was a retired carpenter, avid fisherman, and loved a good laugh. A highlight of his life was his two fishing trips to Alaska. He leaves his loving wife Dottie Wood of 49 years; two step children, Paula Harvey, Seeley Lake, Mt, Brent Hoppe, Brentwood, TN; daughter Judy Kell; son Don Wood and seven step great grandchildren.

Bob requested no services.