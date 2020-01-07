Obituary of John Patrick Burke

John Patrick Burke passed away on December 24th after living through an extended, hard fought battle with memory loss. He was 62.

John was born May 15, 1957 in Petaluma, California to Francis and Helen Burke. He was the third child in a family of six. He proved true to his Irish heritage, with his fierce determination, lack of accepting nothing but the best, and his “Red” hair!!

He attended St. Vincent’s grammar school, Petaluma High School where he lettered in Football and wrestling and Santa Rosa J.C., football, prior to Graduating from UC Davis with a Bachelor of Science & Master degree in Mechanical Engineering.

Whatever work or play John took on he attacked it with an uncommon zest. He did not just want to do it he wanted to be an expert in it!

He met his match, Carla Gray while working with John at Grass Valley Group in Nevada City, CA. After Carla spent a short time training him, they married and spent the next 29+ years with each other sharing their love and common interests.

Of all his work history Hay delivery was his love. The people he encountered were the salt of the earth, (Lumper/Driver) 8 yrs., His professional degrees took him to his engineering interest, Mare Island in Nuclear-Sub maintenance, Cable Data, Grass Valley Group, and a 25 years as the owner of Burke Home Loans.

When it came to activities abalone diving was his second love, If, he could have done it day in and day out he would have! Fishing was a constant competition with His Brother in-law, which according to John he usually won….or… tied, skiing for fun, also as an instructor and hiking specifically with Carla!

Once he and Carla made Nevada City their home he involved himself, and Carla in the Nevada City Rotary, Sierra Nevada Hiking Club, Nevada City Chamber of Commerce, California Association of Mortgage Brokers, Nevada County Board of Realtors, UC Davis Engineering Alumni.

What will be truly missed, is John’s quirky sense of humor, and his direct and clear