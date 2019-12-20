Obituary of John Michael DiChiara

John Michael DiChiara passed away on August 24, 2019, at his new home at the California Veteran’s Retirement Home in Yountville, California. He was 61. He was born on May 21, 1958 in New York. John was a dynamic person, very personable, and devoted to his family and community. In 2017 he served as Exhalted Ruler of the Grass Valley Elks Lodge, after many prior years of dedicated service to the BPOE. Those of us who were fortunate to know and love John can now share those memories to keep John alive in our hearts. He is survived by his daughters, Jennifer and Christina; son, Joseph; the mother of his children, Carol; mother, Madge; father, “Pops”, and several siblings. John, may you RIP.