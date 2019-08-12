Obituary of John M. Wadsworth

John M. Wadsworth, 77, of Grass Valley CA born July 23, 1941 in OK, passed away July 21, 2019 in Grass Valley. He was preceeded in death by his parents Marge & Aubra Wadsworth, sister Deloris and one great grandchild. He graduated from Nevada Union HS class of 1959 in Grass Valley CA. He enlisted in the Army & served 20 years. He did two tours in Vietnam. He retired as a 1SG and was very proud of being in the Army. He made his final move to Grass Valley about 1985, where he lived out his retirement. Spending time volunteering at Folsum Prison talking & working with inmates, spending time at the Club & fishing at the Yuba River.

He is survived by his wife Vicki. Three daughters from his first marriage Carolyn (Jerry) Scott, Pamela (Steve) Amio & Charlotte (Rich) Barta. 7 grandkids Jeff, Jeremy, Jared, Will, Jenny, Becky & Richie. 8 great grandkids. One brother Jim & one sister Judy. Many nieces & nephews.

A private service was held in Las Vegas.