Obituary of John M. Pichitino

John M. Pichitino died April 18, 2018 in Grass Valley, CA. Born October 11, 1952 in Waseca, MN, John lived in MN, NY, FL, NJ, VA and for the last 30 years with his family in Nevada City, CA.

He worked in the television industry for more than four decades in broadcast, post production and manufacturing. His work took him to two Olympic Games, at least 15 countries and hundreds of events in Las Vegas and Orlando.

John was married to his best friend, Sylvia, for 34 years. His heart also belonged to his daughter, Lisa. They travelled to Thailand and Australia and shared adventures on snow, underwater, in the air and on the road.

John brought energy and passion to each of his many interests, immersing himself into scuba diving, skiing, motorcycles, playing music, officiating family weddings and being Travis' Big Brother. He relished learning new skills and improving the old. John readily took on challenges and adventures. He was community minded, enjoyed talking about social and political issues—especially with friends, scotch and cigars.

Many knew him as a pilot and flying enthusiast. John loved to defy gravity with family, friends and students. This is where he could share, instruct, and skillfully, safely navigate his kingdom in the sky.

John mastered the art of work, play, compassion, understanding, respect, empathy, joy, and unconditional love to all of those he encountered in his life. His smile, laugh and hugs will continue to resonate with all who knew him.

John "Pich" is survived by Sylvia and Lisa, his brother Jim and his wife Kathy, extended family, many friends and colleagues.

A gathering to pay tribute to Pich will be Saturday, April 28th 2:00 p.m. at St. Canice Center 236 Reward St. Nevada City CA. In lieu of flowers please consider donating to a scholarship to be named later or your favorite charity.