Obituary of John Lee Ingram

John Lee Ingram passed away at home in Grass Valley, CA on April 26, 2019 at the age of 75. John had a long bout with Parkinson’s disease.

He is survived by his wife of 40 years Laurie Ingram, daughters Deborah (Kevin) Anderson of San Diego, CA, Sheri (Larry) Winter of Loomis, CA,”bonus” daughters Deborah Tulipani-Worsham (Jason) of Chico, CA and Dena Shuster of Reno, NV and a brother David Ingram (Carol) of Dillon, MT. 8 grandchildren and 1 greatgranddaughter, many nieces, nephews and cousins.

A memorial service will be held on June 8, 2019 at 11:30am at Grace Bible Church of Cedar Ridge 11412 Brunswick DRIVE (not Road) Cedar Ridge, CA. Family and friends are welcome to join us in celebrating John’s life.