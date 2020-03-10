Obituary of John L. Noone

John L. Noone, devoted husband, father of four, grandfather of four, and friend to many, passed away Feb. 11 in Grass Valley. He was 85.

John’s wife of 62 years, Patricia, was with him when he passed, swiftly and painlessly.

John was born Aug. 21, 1934, in Brooklyn, N.Y., one of five children of Irish immigrants Luke and Mary Ellen Noone.

He and his high school sweetheart, Pat, started their family as John finished his service in the U.S. Army. He then embarked on a long, successful career in sales, marketing and management — a career that brought the couple and their four young children to California in 1969.

John was a lover of people and of life. To him, no one was a stranger — they were just friends he hadn’t met yet. After 62 years of marriage, John still referred to Pat as “my bride.”

John loved to follow sports and the stock market, but his most avid hobby was keeping up with the lives of his kids and grandkids, something that gave joy to both John and Pat.

In addition to Pat, John’s survivors include his children, Dennis Noone, Christine Noll, Daniel Noone and Kelli Mulrooney (Brian); grandchildren Caitlin Noone, Kylie Noll, Danielle Noone and Andrew Noll; sister Eileen Browning of Long Island, N.Y.; and many nieces and nephews.

The family would like to thank the caring staff at Sierra Nevada Memorial, who eased John’s passing and who gave great comfort to the family.

A funeral Mass is scheduled for 11 a.m. Monday, March 16, at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, 235 Chapel St., Grass Valley.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Shriners Children’s Hospital.