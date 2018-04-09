Obituary of John L. Cox

John Cox

John L. Cox passed away on January 31, 2018 while on a call for Kilroy's Towing, doing what he loved. Helping others in need.

Services were held at Hooper and Weaver's Chapel in Nevada City.

John was born July 15, 1956 in Monterey Park, CA to Roy and Clarice Cox.

He loved motorcycles, cars, trains in every form, from model to full sized. John also enjoyed R/C cars and working with his kids on different projects.

Family was very important to him. He loved all his sons greatly. He was taken too tragically and quickly.

John is survived by his wife Paula; sons, Joshua (Anna) Northwood, Jeremy Northwood, and Roy (Rita) Cox.

He was preceded in death by his parents Roy and Clarice.

Arrangements are under the care of Hooper and Weaver Mortuary.