Obituary of John “Jack” M. Angove

Grass Valley native, John "Jack" M. Angove, passed away October 18, 2017, in Chesapeake, Virginia. He was 86.

Jack graduated from Grass Valley High School in 1949 and went to work for the Empire Mine for one year before moving to Sacramento area where he worked at McClellan AFB for another year. He then served in the Navy for four years before returning to McClellan for the next 20 years.

While living in Orangevale, Jack met and married Dorothy Gallagher in 1961; they were married for 26 years. To this union, Jack and Dorothy were blessed with two daughters, Jacquline and Meredith.

In 1998 Jack married his school mate, Edna Williford; they were married for 14 years.

He moved to Virginia to be close to his step-son, Lee Hedrick, in 2015.

In his youth, Jack, enjoyed hunting throughout Nevada to Colusa Counties. Later his hobbies included working on his classic car, woodworking and collecting guns.

He survived by his step son Lee, of Chesapeake, Virginia; sister Gwynneth of Grass Valley; brother David of Nevada; a grandson, many step grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.

John was preceded in death by his parents, Virgil E. & Meziliah Meredith Angove; his wives; his daughters and son-in-law, Anthony O'Brien Sr.; and step son, Allen Hedrick.