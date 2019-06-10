Obituary of John “Jack” Feller

John “Jack” Feller, 96, went to be with The Lord Saturday June 1, 2019 at his home in Orangevale Ca., surrounded by family. He was born

to Florence Lyons Feller and John William Feller in Minneapolis, Minnesota on December 12, 1922. Jack was the oldest of 3 boys. Jack

was an enterprising, engaging, and adventurous person starting very early in life, when he signed up for his first job selling magazines at 7 years old. He worked continuously from then until November of 2018, when he finally retired for the last time.

Jack served in the United States Army Air Corps during WWII on Saipan from 1943–1946. He then decided to return to school and pursue a degree in Civil Engineering, which is where he met the love of his life, Phyllis. When Phyllis first saw Jack across the room in the student union at the University of South Dakota, she was taken with his demeanor, his smile, and his wonderful laughter. They were engaged the following year on Feb.14th and married that same year on August 30, 1947.

Jack then completed his studies at the University of Colorado and their life adventure began. He was interested in knowing about life and people. He mastered everything from being an Eagle Scout, a bee keeper, and a little league baseball coach, to a project manager, Vice-president, President, CEO, Chairman of the Board, and finally an Arbitrator. In addition, he was very proud to serve as President of the Beavers, Chairman of the Beaverdilly, and one of four officers in 1977 that started the Beavers Charitable Trust. He was

accomplished at all his endeavors and challenged others to be the best they could be.

Jack is survived by his wife of almost 72 years, Phyllis Leeper Feller, their 6 children and their spouses. John Jr and Bernadine Feller, Jill and Thomas Allen, Pamela and John Banks, Michele and Eric Werner, Mona and Frank Evans, and David and Kathleen Feller, their 13

grandchildren, 33 great-grandchildren, with one on the way, and their 3 great-greatgrandchildren and nieces and nephews that he loved like his own.

Jack never lost his sense of humor or his unwavering faith, and was an involved and loving part of each and every life he touched. He will be dearly missed. Jack had a very generous heart and was moved to help as many as he could. So, in lieu of flowers, the family asks if you would consider donations in honor of Jack to his two favorite organizations: Union Gospel Mission 400 Bannon Street Sacramento, CA 95811 and Christian Encounter Ministries PO Box 1022 Grass Valley, CA 95945.

The Celebration of Life service will be on Monday June 10th at 2:00pm at Bayside Church of Citrus Heights, 6540 Sylvan Road, Citrus Heights Ca. 95610.