Obituary of John J. Hodges

John J. Hodges passed away on January 15, 2018, peacefully at home in Grass Valley, with his wife of 44 years by his side, after a long 13-year struggle with cancer. He was 78 years old.

John had an extraordinary career as an IBM Manager, even having been the youngest manager ever hired by IBM. John was born in 1939 in Ft. Smith, Arkansas, and then the family moved to Tahlequah, Oklahoma where his best friend was a Cherokee (half German) Native American.

John was very close to his brother Budd Hodges, who is 18 months younger. He will miss him very much. Their parents, John and Charlene, moved the family to Redding California, where John went to High School, and then made it to a Masters Degree at San Jose State College. John loved cars and worked on his own and others' in high school. His M.A. in math qualified him for the IBM management position where he was even sent to Milan, Italy (with his wife) in 1977 to manage the Customer Education Center, and international high-education IBM site. His wife, Susan Walima, PhD, still speaks five languages including Italian because of that assignment.

John and Susan married in San Francisco in 1973, when she kept her maiden name, which is Finnish! They moved to Grass Valley, CA in 2006 because they were both history lovers, and the foothills in California fascinated them!

John will be missed by many friends and family on both sides who have expressed condolences along with great praise and thanks for John's communication and helpful Christian skills.

A celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, February 17 at 11:00 a.m. at Lutheran Church of The Ascension in Citrus Heights, followed by a private burial ceremony at East Lawn Sierra Hills Memorial Park and a lunch at Ascension Lutheran. Rest in Peace dear hardworking, sweet, Scotch-Irish man.