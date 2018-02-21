Obituary of John Hudson

John Hudson passed away February 3, 2018 in Grass Valley, CA at age 95. A memorial Mass will be held at 11 a.m. February 23 2018, at St. Canice Catholic Church in Nevada City, CA. A Rosary will be said at 7:30 p.m. February 22, also at St. Canice.

Jack was born January 10, 1923 in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada, the youngest of six children, to Gilbert Harrison Hudson and Eskilena Eskilson Hudson. He was raised during the Depression, and took his first job after school delivering groceries on his bicycle to help support his family. Jack enlisted in the Royal Canadian Air Force in 1941 at the age 18, and was stationed in England until 1946. He developed a lifelong love of the country from that time.

After his return from the war he moved from Winnipeg to Vancouver BC where he began working for the Canadian Civil Service, and where he met and married his one true love, Phyllis C. McAnany, in 1948. In 1959 the young Hudson family packed up their three children and emigrated to Santa Barbara, CA where Jack took a job with the bank as a trust officer at the corner of State St. and Canon Perdido, which soon became United California Bank and later, First Interstate Bank. He remained at the same location for 29 years, retiring in 1988. Jack and Phyllis spent their remaining years traveling the world, especially England, and maintaining contacts with family and friends, until Phyllis' health declined. In March 2016 she passed away at age 89, and in June of 2017 Jack consented to leave his beloved Santa Barbara and move to Grass Valley, CA to be closer to family.

Jack was a faithful parishioner of St. Raphael's Catholic Church in Goleta for 15 years, then for 30 years at San Roque parish, then back to St. Raphael's until he moved. He served on the board of the American Banking Institute in 1967-68 and was a member of the Elks Lodge in Santa Barbara. He rode his bike into his 80's, golfed in his 90's and never missed a meal. He was described as a class act, the ultimate gentleman, a role model, generous, courteous, and compassionate. He was all of this and more, to the people who knew him, and the family who loved him.

Jack was preceded in death by his parents, all his siblings, his wife and all his in-laws. He will be missed by those he left behind: his son John Hudson and Jennifer of Atmore, AL; daughter Kathleen Higgins of Grass Valley, CA; and son Robert Hudson and Carolyn of Wenatchee, WA. Also saddened are his six grandchildren, five great-grandchildren and his great-great-granddaughter, as well as numerous nieces and nephews in the US and Canada. And so his legacy lives on. Arrangements are under the care of Chapel of the Angels Mortuary.