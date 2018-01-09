Obituary of John Craig Emanuel

John Craig Emanuel passed away peacefully on January 6, 2018. He was born on May 5, 1950 on Guam. After Guam, John spent most of his early years in Colorado, then moving to California in 1962. He moved with family to San Jose (now Cupertino) in 1963. He graduated from Homestead High School in 1968.

John loved playing phonograph records and videos. Favorites were Beatles, Alvin and the Chipmunks, and Big Band Music. John owned an extensive record and video collection. He also wrote to celebrities and had autographed photos sent to him. One of his favorite shows was "The Three Stooges", watching their videos and acquiring memorabilia. He loved clowning around and making friends and family laugh.

John had his challenges from oxygen-deprivation when born which caused mental illness growing up. When the family moved to Grass Valley area, John moved as well to Auburn in 2006. Along the way he had many stellar caregivers to whom we are ever indebted. Two of his most recent caregivers are standouts: Joey Frederic from a home John lived in when he first moved to Auburn, and Mary Hammer with RCCA Services. Also he received warm-loving care from the Generations Healthcare facility in Auburn where he spent his final days.

We are saddened by the loss of John and are comforted knowing he is now with his beloved parents, Jeanette and Maurice Emanuel, for all eternity.

He is survived by his brother Gary Emanuel; sisters, Sharon Emanuel Pierce and Linda Emanuel; also several cousins, nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews.

John will be laid to rest at Skylawn Memorial Park Cemetery in San Mateo, interred with his parents.