Obituary of John Ambrose Finley III

John Ambrose Finley III died peacefully in his home on Tuesday, September 25, 2018. He was 75. He was born in Alabama City, AL on November 14, 1942 to John Ambrose Finley Jr. and Winifred Louise Scott Finley.

Services are being held at 12 p.m., on Friday October 5 at Hooper and Weaver Mortuary with a reception to follow at the Nevada City Elks Lodge.

In 1959, John joined the Navy and traveled the world. Four years later, he began working at Caterpillar Tractor. Completing an apprenticeship program to become a Millwright, then Lead Journeyman Millwright/Maintenance. He left Caterpillar in 1978 for Westinghouse in the Hanford Nuclear Area, southeastern Washington, where he worked as a Journeyman Millwright. Back to California in 1981 and, after recovering from a motorcycle accident, John began work at NID in 1983, retiring in 2004 as the Maintenance Supervisor.

John loved to shoot trap and targets (having given up hunting years ago for personal reasons), riding his Harley, fishing the Columbia River and local lakes with his friends, and spending precious time with his family and friends. He was a huge Tide fan, as well as a NASCAR fan.

John is survived by his wife Carole; one brother, three sisters; six children; 17 grandchildren; three great grandchildren; many cousins, nieces and nephews; brothers and sisters-in-law; and a host of wonderful friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents John and Louise; brother James Finley; and sister Jewel Finley Brunson.

Arrangements are under the care of Hooper and Weaver Mortuary.