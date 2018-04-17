Obituary of John A. Dixon

John A. Dixon passed away April 12, 2018 in Grass Valley, CA. He was born March 4, 1941 in West Virginia to parents John P. Dixon and Velva C. Gwinn. John enjoyed electronics and computers.

He was survived by his sons Ken and Mike Dixon of Grass Valley, CA; stepson Larry Chapman of Grass Valley, CA; sister Polly Dunn of Cincinnati, OH; two grandchildren and two great grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his wife Sharon Dixon.

Arrangements are under the care of Chapel of the Angels Mortuary.