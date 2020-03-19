Obituary of Joel Michael Petty

Joel Michael Petty passed away at Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital on February 26, 2020 surrounded by his family. He was 43.

Joel was born on December 21, 1976 in West Hills California to Stephen and Linda Petty. He spent his childhood living in Santa Clarita Valley, then he moved to Grass Valley California in 1990 when he was 13. He graduated from Sierra Mountain High School in 1995. From there he went on to do tree work, construction, and ammunition sales where he enjoyed traveling for work.

Joel’s interests included: water skiing (he was an excellent single water skier), dirt bike riding, and boating at the local lakes with his daughter, family and friends. Anything outdoors he loved. Joel had a big family and so many friends, he is greatly missed by all.

He is survived by his Father Stephen (Linda) Petty of Montana, Mother Linda (Ryck) Johnson of Grass Valley, Sister Kim Petty of Grass Valley, Brother Brett (Kaley) Petty of Smartsville, Daughter Weslie Petty and her Mother Laura Holland of Grass Valley, nieces Kailey Hughes, Austyn Petty, Presley Hughes, Brinnley Hughes and Avery Petty all of Grass Valley. Grandfather Claude Petty of Burney, Grandmother Irene Calvert of Grass Valley and many Aunts, Uncles and Cousins.

Joel is proceeded in death by his Grandfather Marvin Calvert, Grandmother Bridget Petty and Cousin Dylan Matwigiw.

A Celebration of Life is being planned to honor Joel; the date is to be determined.

Arrangements by Hooper and Weaver Mortuary, Nevada City, Ca.