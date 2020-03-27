Obituary of Joel Gregory Long

Joel Gregory Long, a dedicated doctor to thousands, follower of all jam bands, father of three children, fishing partner to many, and trusted friend to many more, unexpectedly passed on March 8, 2020, in Chico, CA, just one month shy of celebrating his 60th birthday.

Greg, otherwise known as “Jeddler,” “Huckleberry” and “Happy Curls” was born April 8, 1960 in New Mexico to Joe Long and Sandra Frost. The greater part of his childhood was spent in Bluefield, West Virginia, where he graduated Bluefield High in 1978. As a natural-born athlete gifted with height, he attended Carson-Newman College with a basketball scholarship. Greg finished his undergraduate education at Virginia Tech in 1983, where he became a “Hokie” for life.

Incredibly intelligent and driven, Greg excelled on his long path to becoming the respected Psychiatrist he is known to be; he earned his D.O. at West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine in 1987, and by his early 30’s became Board Certified in both Psychiatry and Family Practice.

Greg met his former wife, Gayle Seese, in Orlando during medical school. They married in 1987 in California, where they raised his three children and where he devoted a long career at both Nevada County and Butte County Behavioral Health. He spent the majority of his adult life in Nevada City, and when he wasn’t practicing medicine, he’d spend his time fishing, golfing, telling stories, and bringing genuine laughter to those around him. His final years were dedicated to his private practice in Chico, “Open Mind Medical”, with his partner Wendy Tice. Dr. Greg Long played a significant role in the lives of thousands by practicing compassionate, individualized care to sufferers of mental illness and addiction; his initiative to help those in need, both professionally and personally, is an inspiration to all who remember him.

Greg is survived by his parents, Joe and Julia Long (Ghent, WV), his brother Gary, and children Sierra, Carley, and Cody Long (California). Family and friends will remember Greg as a man of great heart, mind, and spirit, who never failed to make them feel loved and accepted in this world. A Celebration of Life is on hold due to current circumstances; meanwhile, anyone who wishes to connect with others in regards to our loss can go to https://www.forevermissed.com/greg-long/ about to find photos, music, and information on a future gathering to honor Greg.