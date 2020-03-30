Obituary of Joel D. Livingston

Joel Livingston

Joel D. Livingston died on February 26, 2020 in Coeur d’Alene, ID surrounded by his family. He was 68 years old. Joel was born on October 23, 1951 in Santa Barbara, CA to David and Gloria Livingston. He lived his last decade in Nevada County. A builder and electrician by trade, Joel found the most joy in playing music and working with youth. He was a proud member of the Nevada County Concert Band and their clarinet ensemble Twisted Licorice. He volunteered in the local school district to teach clarinet to middle school students and he crafted and played the didgeridoo with impressive skill. Joel traveled throughout the United States, often by motorcycle in his younger years, and to many parts of the world including Australia and India. He was a spiritual man, always seeking the most aligned path forward. Joel had a witty sense of humor, never missing an opportunity to make his friends laugh, and will be remembered for the kind and gentle punster that he was. Joel was preceded in death by his mother Gloria and his granddaughter Zoe. He is survived by his father David, his siblings Mark and Cynthia, his three children Tyler (Katie), Colin (April), and Gayle (Steven), and two grandchildren. In honor of Joel, please consider making a donation to the Nevada County Concert Band at http://www.nccb.org.