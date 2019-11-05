Obituary of Joe Neves

Joe Neves passed away peacefully on November 2, 2019 surrounded by his loving wife of 79 years, Marygrace and his 2 sons Richard and Robert Neves and daughter in-law Susan Neves. He was 102. He was a long time resident of Grass Valley since January of 1974. He is also survived by 5 grandchildren, 11 great grandchildren and 5 great-great grandchildren. Joe Neves served his country for 2 years in the Marine Corp and had a 25 year career with the San Leandro Fire Dept. He will be greatly missed.