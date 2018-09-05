Obituary of Joe Edwin Dale Greenstreet

Fondly known as Joe, Edwin Dale Greenstreet passed from this life on August 29, 2018. He was surrounded by the love of his wife, daughters, dogs, and dear friends. He fought a hard battle against Neuroendocrine Cancer.

The youngest of seven, Joe was born July 23, 1946 in Deer Trail, Colorado to Carl and Opal Greenstreet. In the early 70s, he and his young family made their way to California, settling in Nevada County.

Joe is survived by his wife of 18 years, Paula Gleicher; daughters Janna (Chris Champlin), Andrea (Mark) Tanzi, Carey (Scott McCain); grandchildren Cooper and Samantha Champlin, Boston and Miles Tanzi, and Bailey and Cameron McCain; dogs Freddy and Barney; his remaining brother Jerry (Marsha) Greenstreet of Hillsboro, MO, and numerous nieces and nephews.

A potluck Celebration of Joe's Life will be held at 3 p.m., on Sunday, September 9 at the Schrammsberg Estate in Nevada City. Donations can be made to The Healing NET Foundation at thehealingnet.org.