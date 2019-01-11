Obituary of Joanne Teresa Hanzelka

Joanne Teresa Hanzelka passed away peacefully on Saturday, January 5, 2019, at Sierra Nevada Hospital in Grass Valley CA. She was 79.

She was born February 28, 1939 to Florence and Ollie Allick in Cedar Rapids, IA.

She married William Hanzelka October 12, 1963. They raised their three children Bradley, Susanne, and Eric in Carmel, CA. She worked as a hairstylist and was the owner of Joanne's hair salon in Penn Valley CA.

Joanne lived life to its fullest through simple pleasures, chatting with friends, traveling, and spending time with her family Joanne had a special ability to connect with all types of people in a positive way.

She is survived by her sons Bradley, and Eric (Sharon) Hanzelka; her daughter Susanne (Greg) Nuckols; her sister Mazita Franz, and her brother Sam Allick.

Joanne was one of the kindest people you would ever meet, she will be missed. May she rest in peace.

A celebration of life for Joanne will take place at 11 a.m., on Saturday, January 19, 2019, at Saint Patrick's Catholic Church 235 Chapel St. Grass Valley CA.

Any donations in Joanne's name can be made to Hospice of Nevada County.