Obituary of JoAnn O’Bannon

JoAnn O'Bannon passed away on May 25, 2018 in Grass Valley CA.

She was born February 13, 1931 to her parents Edward and Blanche Donahue in Los Angeles CA.

She grew up in Tonner Canyon, Whittier and Long Beach CA. She raised her family in Garden Grove CA, worked for Garden Grove Unified School District for 17 years and retired in Grass Valley. JoAnn enjoyed traveling, gardening, genealogy, and spending time with friends and family.

She is survived by Ronald Swing; her two sons Patrick (Amanda) O'Bannon of RI, Michael (Peggy) O'Bannon of CA; her daughter Erin (Richard) Hendricks, of OH; 7 grandchildren and 2 great -grandchildren. She will be missed by all.

A memorial service will be held at 10 a.m., on August 10, 2018 at Nevada City United Methodist Church, 433 Broad St. Nevada City CA 95959. Internment has been arranged with Hooper and Weaver Mortuary, Nevada City CA.

Please contact Erin Hendricks at 858-722-4093 with any questions.

Arrangements are under direction of Hooper and Weaver Mortuary.