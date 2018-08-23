Obituary of Joann C. (Joey) Huggins

Joann, affectionately known as "Joey" to everyone who knew her, passed away at the stroke of midnight Saturday morning August 18, 2018, after a long and courageous medical battle. She had family at her side comforting her as she peacefully made her way into the hands of the Lord.

Joey was born in Madison, Minnesota, the second of four children, to Lorraine and Wally Fundingsland. Her happy small town childhood in what is claimed to be the "Lutefisk Capital of America" was spent with countless friends and a large extended family including 11 aunts/uncles and 31 first cousins. She was a drummer and head majorette in the high school marching band as well as homecoming royalty and carhop at Detoy's and waitress at the local hotel restaurant where her smile and personality eased the travel burden of the regular Greyhound passengers who used the hotel as a rest/food stop.

Before her 1965 high school graduation, she met her husband John ("Duffy") Huggins and began a 53 year love affair that will continue forever. Joey graduated from Willmar/Ridgewater Community College where she studied cosmetology and was voted their student "Snow Queen" (she could twirl and skate backwards). She worked as a beautician and shop manager in Minneapolis, to help put John through the University of Minnesota.

She moved with John to California in 1973 and to Nevada City in 1982 where their son Nathan was born the following year. These last 36 years were in beautiful Nevada City, engaged with old and new friends, Nathan's friends, their families, and the community. She was active as a school mom at Tall Pines, Nevada City Elementary, Deer Creek, 7 Hills, and Nevada Union. She left her SUV's mark on the tether pole at 7 Hills one foggy winter morning to the delight of the 6th grade class who ran outside to applaud (she got out and curtseyed). She formed lifelong friendships including a mothers' group who later became known as the "Basketball Moms" and who have for 25+ years celebrated every conceivable event together.

Her warmth was legendary. She hosted children from Chernobyl for several summers; made friends with an elderly lady who regularly called her number by mistake. She lightened every heart, brightened every day of those she saw or talked to. There will always be a hole in the hearts of the many who continue to love her.

Joey is survived by husband John (Duffy) Huggins, Son Nathan (Isadora Frias) Huggins of Santa Rosa CA; Mother Lorraine Fundingsland of Willmar MN; brother Paul (Marlene) Fundingsland of Painsville MN; Nephew Todd (Hilary) Dorff and their children Jessica, David, and Thomas, of Newcastle CA; Nephew Gary (Emily) Akins of Rockwell IA and their sons and grandchildren; nephew Doug Akins of Vermillion SD and children Stacy, Karen, and John; nephew Roy Akins of Oak Harbor WA; Niece Sherena (Russ) Kost of Sioux Falls, SD and their children Alex and Spence; several cherished cousins; lifelong friends and Nathan's godparents Lynda and Jim Larsen of Castro Valley CA and their family; Terri and John Myers of Cameron Park CA; and several other very close friends. Preceding her in passage were beloved sister Sherry and brother in law David Dorff of Modesto CA and their son, nephew Scott Dorff; and beloved brother Frank and sister-in-law Lorrie Fundingsland of Pardeeville WI whose spirit lives on through their lovely daughters Amber (Mike) Lohmeier and their daughter Nora Joann and Dawn Henderson and her son Logan.

A celebration of Joey's life will be held in September. Arrangements are with Hooper and Weaver in Nevada City. In lieu of flowers, kindly make donations to the Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital Foundation where Joey's passage was delayed by a caring staff numerous times.

