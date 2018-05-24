Obituary of Joan Marie Austin

Joan Marie Austin passed away on May 20, 2018 in Grass Valley. She was 68.

A private family celebration will be held at a later date.

Joan was born on October 3, 1949 in New York City, NY to Mario and Louise Rebori.

She enjoyed music and dancing as well as playing golf. And although Joan loved going to the beach, she also loved living in the Sierra Nevada Foothills.

Joan will be missed by all who were fortunate to know her. Her family and friends will continue to celebrate her life.

She is survived by her husband Richard Austin of Grass Valley; sons, Peter Kimmich of Thousand Oaks and Danial Kimmich of Carlsbad; sister, Vicky Corbo of The Villages, FL.

She was preceded in death by her parents Mario and Louise and brothers, Jim and Bart.

Arrangements are under direction of Hooper and Weaver Mortuary.