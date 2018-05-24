Obituary of Joan Marie Austin
May 24, 2018
Joan Marie Austin passed away on May 20, 2018 in Grass Valley. She was 68.
A private family celebration will be held at a later date.
Joan was born on October 3, 1949 in New York City, NY to Mario and Louise Rebori.
She enjoyed music and dancing as well as playing golf. And although Joan loved going to the beach, she also loved living in the Sierra Nevada Foothills.
Joan will be missed by all who were fortunate to know her. Her family and friends will continue to celebrate her life.
She is survived by her husband Richard Austin of Grass Valley; sons, Peter Kimmich of Thousand Oaks and Danial Kimmich of Carlsbad; sister, Vicky Corbo of The Villages, FL.
She was preceded in death by her parents Mario and Louise and brothers, Jim and Bart.
Arrangements are under direction of Hooper and Weaver Mortuary.
Trending In: Obituaries
Trending Sitewide
- Grass Valley’s Clint Walker, star of TV’s ‘Cheyenne,’ dies at age 91
- Nevada Union senior Hunter Vallejo donates to the hospital that saved his life as a baby
- No bystanders injured in wreck that led to death of Grass Valley driver
- 30-unit housing development proposed for Grass Valley
- State of the union: Grass Valley’s 151 Union Station to close its doors