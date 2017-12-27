Obituary of Joan H. (Rivar) Frazier

Joan H. (Rivar) Frazier died peacefully at home, December 8, 2017 in Smartsville, CA. She was 88.

Joan was born October 12, 1929 in Chicago, IL. to Robert E. Holmes, Sr. and Jeanette H. Brodrick. She attended DePauw and Ball State Universities, eventually earning a Master's Degree in Public Relations. She married Ed Rivar in 1950 and together they raised three daughters. In 1986 she married Glenn Frazier, traveling with him to Alaska before settling in Grass Valley, CA. She was a deeply devoted mother to both her daughters and four step children.

In life, Joan was wonderfully inquisitive, with a thirst for knowledge, and a generosity in sharing it, that was truly insatiable. She loved art, reading, music, gardening and nature, enjoying these with her family on picnics and hikes, at the library, and in Methodist and Presbyterian choirs. In Grass Valley, she rekindled her artistic talents while recovering from surgery, creating colorful paintings and greeting cards. Her inspiration was often the flowers and landscapes outside the home she and Glenn built and enjoyed together.

Joan believed wholeheartedly in social responsibility, thus she lived and instilled in her children a sense of loving and contributing to the communities in which she lived. In Muncie, IN, she helped initiate High Street's food pantry and guided outdoor activities for inner-city children alongside her daughters. Joan also advocated for women by active volunteerism in diverse organizations. She was passionate about the conserving the environment, working tirelessly with Glenn to patent the Shred Vac, an innovative machine designed to collect vegetative waste and redistribute as usable mulch. Across the years she co-owned a children's clothing store in Bluffton, IN, worked for RSVP, and volunteered with Glenn supporting the activities of local veterans and Grass Valley's Parkinson chapter.

Joan is survived by her husband of 32 years, Glenn Frazier, Smartsville, CA; daughters, Susan(Jim) (Rivar) Kephart, Salem, OR, Jane L. Rivar, Smartsville, CA; son Tyler, Beth (Tim) (Rivar) Slusher, Noblesville, Indiana, Joshua and Evan; brother Robert E. Holmes, Jr., Frisco, TX; Half brother Mark R. Holmes of Greenville, SC; four step children, Sandy Bresnahan, Glenda Ramos, Mark Frazier and John Frazier, all residing in Texas; twelve grandchildren, and four great grandchildren.

A Celebration of Life will be held at Joan's home in Smartsville, CA in Spring 2018 for family and friends. Memorial contributions can be made to Parkinson's Foundation–Parkinson.org and to breast cancer, hospice, or conservation organizations.

Arrangements are under the care of Chapel of the Angels Mortuary.