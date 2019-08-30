Obituary of Jo Ann Baxley

Jo Ann Baxley passed away on August 21, 2019 in West Covina, CA. She was 82.

Jo Ann was born on July 2, 1937 in Salix, IA. As a child she attended Salix St Joseph Catholic School and graduated in 1955. She met her husband Gordon and moved to California with her two young boys. During the time she raised her six children, she stayed busy as a Cub Scout, Webelos and Boy Scout leader and PTA member. She was a proud recipient of the Silver Bear Award from the Golden Empire Council for her many years of work with Boy Scouts of America. She was also involved in numerous GV United Methodist Church groups as well as the Rebekah Lodge #12 and the Nevada County Commission on Aging. She later worked as a teaching assistant at Bell Hill School.

Jo Ann had a strong desire to become a teacher so she returned to school to continue her education when her children grew older. She first attended Sierra Community College and then transferred to California State University Sacramento and majored in History. She graduated in 1985 with a Bachelor of Arts degree and Teaching Credential. She began her career teaching 4th and 5th grades at Sunset Elementary School, in the Hacienda La Puente School District and retired in 2005. After retirement, she put her love of history to work and did extensive research on family genealogy.

Jo Ann is survived by her six children Patrick (Grace) Irish, Marc Irish, Amy Nutt, Margaret (Ben) Dell- Era, Christopher Baxley, and Gordon Ross Baxley II; as well as her sister Eva “Tiny” Caldwell and her three children Susan Tuft, Catherine (Marshall) Hugues, and Jeffrey Caldwell; She also leaves behind her 10 grandchildren: Terri, Joseph and David Dell Era; Vanessa, Christopher (Cathy),and Daniel Irish; Jessica and David Nutt; and Jon and Haley Irish. She had one great-granddaughter, Keilani Grace Ordona.

She was predeceased by her husband of 45 years, Gordon Ross Baxley, her parents Paul Patterson and Mary Margaret Donahue, her brothers Robert and Paul Patterson, Jr., her brother-in-law William Caldwell and her ex-husband Richard Irish.