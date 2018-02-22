Obituary of Jim Hott III
February 22, 2018
It's with deep sadness we announce the passing of Jim Hott III. He is survived by his wild family of mixed nuts: wife Barbara Jenness, owner of Wheyward Girl Creamery; children Tomas, Jason, and Joel; grandchildren Dylan, Zora, Ella, Marley, Reef, Kai, and Reyn; his cousin Phil; aunt Rena; uncle George, a large extended group of friends and family, as well as his dog Allis and many songs, jokes, and stories of kindness and beauty and railroads.
