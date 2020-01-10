Obituary of JIm Haire

Jim Haire passed away peacefully in his home on the evening of December 31, 2019 surrounded by his family.

Graveside services will be held on Friday, January 10th, 2020 at 1:00 PM at Hooper and Weaver’s Sierra Memorial Lawn. 459 Hollow Way in Nevada City, CA.

Jim was born February 17th, 1930 in Long Beach, California.

He was a graduate of Long Beach Poly High School class of 1947 and then continued on to Long Beach City College.

Jim had a love of planes and flying and could be found in his spare time at the Long Beach Municipal Airport where he completed ground school in his teens. He was in the Army from 1952-1954 and made many a great friendship during his service. He obtained his Pilot’s license in the early 1970’s and owned a darling little red and white Cessna.

He was a member of the Santa Fe Dam Radio Control Modelers and enjoyed building and flying his radio-controlled airplanes.

In 1990 he bought an old 1930 Model that was in pieces and completely restored it with a few upgrades including a more modern V-6 engine. He was a member of the GRA-NEVA Model A Club for many years.

He was a member of the Kiwanis International in Hacienda Heights / Roland Heights and a Free Mason of the Bixby Knowles Chapter. He was a CHP volunteer for many years and enjoyed the honor of being in the very first CHP Volunteers class of Grass Valley.

Jim had a long career in the Meat Industry and was a meat buyer for a large Southern California chain of stores known as El Rancho Markets, later known as Hughes / El Rancho Markets. In 1969 Jim and his wife, Jeanette, purchased their own market in Hacienda Heights called Hacienda Village Meat Company. He loved this market, community, and serving his many loyal customers.

Jim will be missed by all who knew him. He was a loving Husband, Father, Grandfather, and Friend. He was a teacher, mentor, and example to us all. He had many dear friends. We will all miss him so very much.

Memorial contributions can be made to Parkinson’s research with the Michael J. Fox Foundation for a Cure. Donations

by phone at 1-800-708-7644 or by mail at

Donation Processing

The Michael J. Fox Foundation

P.O Box 5014

Hagerstown, MD 21741-5014

