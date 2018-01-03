Obituary of Jessica Ann Buntt

Jessica Ann Buntt, beloved daughter, sister, niece, cousin, and friend, passed away on Monday, December 18, 2017 surrounded by those who loved her. She was, "The light that guides us and binds us together.' Jessica's life's loves were singing karaoke with friends, spending time with her family and helping others. We are so proud of her and all she accomplished.

She is loved and loved us.

She is preceded in death by her grandparents Calvin and Valerie Cole of Auburn; George T. Buntt of San Jose and her aunt Pamela Cole of Kauai. She is survived by her father and bonus mother, Thomas and Michelle Buntt Sr. of Auburn, her mother and step-father, Marilyn and Mike Durrett of Pine Grove; grandmother, Doris Keel, Roseville; Autumn Durrett (sister),

Sommer Lee Buntt (sister), Thomas Michael Buntt Jr. (brother), Ian Frederick Martin (brother) and Serina Ann Bliss (sister-in-law), aunt and uncle David and Charlyn Pridy of Pine Grove, aunt Heather May, aunt Deborah Casner of Auburn, cousins; Sierra Casner, Julie Kuauakahi, Dustin Casner, Calvin Casner, Jennifer and Kaioli Acoba, Ashley Cole Conner, Kalyin Benedict, Joshua Cole, Hope, Chance, Damien, Jeremy, Katie, Luke and Amelia.

A celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, January 6th, 2017 at the Love Building in Grass Valley, CA at Condon Park from Noon to 5:00 pm.