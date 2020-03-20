obituary of Jerry Vender

Jerry Vender passed away peacefully at home with family at his side on Wednesday, February 26, 2020 after a courageous 6 year battle with cancer.

Jerry was born in Mulberry, Kansas on February 9, 1947 and was the youngest of 8 children. He married his wife, Lynn, in 1968. They lived in El Cerrito, California for 20 years before moving to their dream country property in Sebastopol. Jerry and Lynn were always animal lovers, so they were finally able to enjoy a small farm. Jerry worked as a landscaper at Korbel Winery in Guerneville for 13 years, where he made many lifelong friends. After moving to Grass Valley in 2012, Jerry continued to enjoy his passion for fishing and making friends with everyone he met. Jerry was a kind, generous and outgoing man who made lifelong friends so easily. He was witty and could always make you laugh. He brought joy to our lives and will be missed by so many. He was devoted to his family and is survived by his wife of 51 years, several brothers , many other devoted family members. Jerry’s family and friends will gather for a celebration of his life at a later date.