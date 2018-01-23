Obituary of Jerry L. Dockery

Jerry L. Dockery, 88, born in Denton, Texas on May 14, 1929 passed away peacefully January 1, 2018 in Penn Valley, California. The son of Lester and Edith Dockery, the early part of

his life was spent in Borger, Texas, graduating from Borger High School and later attaining a Business Administration degree from North Texas University in Denton. After serving in the Marine Corps he returned home to work at Huber Corporation in Borger.

Jerry married Jeanette Higgins on August 4, 1954 — seven months after their first date. Her parents, Tom and Thelma Higgins, lived in Borger as well as Jerry's mother and grandmother, Mattie. In 1959 with one-year daughter, Janet Lynne, they moved to Canoga Park, California to be closer to Jeanette's brother Tom and his family. Son, Paul Thomas was born in 1960. Both families enjoyed many good times together. While in Southern California Jerry worked in the Aerospace Industry through various companies such as Lockheed, Hughes

Aircraft and Northrup. In 1972 he moved his family to Elk Grove where he joined NFIB (National Federation of Independent Business) excelling as a top District Manager and later as Division Manager over 43 counties in California and Nevada and being rewarded with wonderful trips, cruises and activities all the family enjoyed.

They moved to Lake Wildwood in 1983 and Jerry retired from NFIB in 1987, later working in part-time ventures mainly related to golf. For 34 years they made many wonderful friends in Lake Wildwood through golfing, bridge and traveling. Their marriage of 63 ½ years and 2 children has been a blessing.

Jerry is survived by his wife, Jeanette of Lake Wildwood, daughter Lynne of Elk Grove, son Paul and wife, Maria, of Roseville, grandchildren Connor and Kylie Edwards of Elk Grove, brother Larry of Dallas, Texas and beloved nephew and nieces.

His many friends describe him as a great man with a good heart – kind, generous, compassionate and joyful – one who brought smiles and laughter to others.

He has requested no memorial. Services will be held at the Sacramento Valley National Cemetery in Dixon. In lieu of flowers please make donations to your favorite charity or to the Wounded Warriors organization.