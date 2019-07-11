Obituary of Jerry Halstead

Jerry Halstead passed away suddenly on June 24, 2019.

Jerry was born to George and Charlotte Halstead on May 21, 1952, at the Grass Valley Memorial Hospital.

Jerry attended Mount Saint Mary’s Academy and graduated from Nevada Union High School in 1971. After high school, Jerry worked in numerous casinos in South Lake Tahoe.

Jerry loved spending time with his nieces and nephew and his face always lit up when he got to spend time with his great nieces and nephews.

He is survived by his sister Kathy; San Diego, CA; his brother George, and his twin brother John; Sacramento, CA Jerry is also survived by his nieces and nephew, as well as great nieces and nephews.

Jerry was preceded in death by his father George; his mother Charlotte; wife Linda; and his brother Richard (Doc).

There will be no funeral services but a grave side service will take place at a date to be determined.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in his name to Aldar Academy located in Sacramento. Aldar is a non-public school which provides structured educational and behavioral services to K thru 12 students. The address is Aldar Academy, 4436 Engle Road, Sacramento, CA 95821.