Obituary of Jerrold Halleib

Jerrold Halleib passed away May 8, 2019. He was 64. He was born October 13, 1954 in San Diego.

He is survived by his wife Kathleen, son Jesse, grandson Jaiden and granddaughter Juliette.

Jerry graduated from El Capitan High School in 1972. He was a marriage and family counselor for 2 years. He was also a general contractor in Nevada, Placer and Sacramento counties. The last 5 years he worked as a Security Officer at Sierra College in Grass Valley, CA.

A Celebration of Life was held at The Biblical Gardens.