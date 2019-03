Jennifer Ruthe Hotchkiss passed away February 24, 2019. She was born March 12, 1962 in Grass Valley to William and Ruthe Hotchkiss.

She received her Bachelor's in Nursing from Shasta College. She was a retired Registered Nurse who worked at Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital for 28 years.

She enjoyed reading, gardening, traveling and was a gem stone enthusiast.

She is survived by her daughter Brittany Wagner, and her fiancé Derek Bohnet, of Folsom; three cousins and an uncle.

She was preceded in death by her parents William and Ruthe Hotchkiss and her brother Steven Hotchkiss.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

Arrangements are in care of Chapel of the Angels Mortuary.