Obituary of Jeffrey Bergmann

This holiday season we treasure the memory of Jeffrey Bergmann, also known as Billie and/or B.J., who left our lives earlier this year at the age of 56. Kind and passionate, he was a Buddhist and nature lover who cherished Yosemite, and had a kinship with Native Americans. A graduate of Humboldt State University, he was an environmental engineer.

B.J. was a long time resident of Nevada City.

Son of Emmi and Harry Bergmann (deceased), his brother Eric survives him and may be contacted through Hooper and Weaver Mortuary in Nevada City, CA – 530-265-2420. Contributions/tributes in his name may be made to the Sierra Club of California.