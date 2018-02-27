Obituary of Jeff Delucchi

Jeff Delucchi has entered in to rest on January 22, 2018 surrounded by his family.

Jeff was born in San Jose, Ca on September 9, 1946 to Clarence and Geraldine Delucchi.

He served in the Army with wolf hound 25th division in Vietnam. Jeff enjoyed spending time with his family, watching football and daily game shows. He will truly be missed by all family and friends and Pasha the dog.

He is survived by his wife Pam; son Tyson; daughter Charity; granddaughters Kalina and Shilynn Seabourn and his two sisters Jeanae Kronzer and Louise Delucchi.

He is preceded in death by his parents and granddaughter Khloe Delucchi.

Services will be held from 1 to 3 p.m., on March 3rd at Gateway Park, Penn Valley.

Arrangements are under the care of Chapel of the Angels Mortuary.