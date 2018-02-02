Obituary of Jean Reilly Burns

Jean Reilly Burns passed away January 27, 2018 at home surrounded by her family.

A Celebration of Life will take place at a later date, followed by a graveside service at St. Patrick Cemetery.

Jean was born February 27, 1927 and graduated from Nevada City High School in 1945. She then went on to graduate from Mt. St. Mary's Business School in 1946.

On August 12, 1950, she married the love of her life Chester Burns. She worked for NID for over 22 years in shipping and receiving. She enjoyed having lunch with her high school girlfriends and her retired NID coworkers. She loved playing Bunko.

She is survived by her children, Scott (Kathleen) Burns, Lori (Kim) Morgan, Susan Burns, Bret (Katie) Burns, and Jana (Arin) Menges; 25 grandchildren and 19 great-grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Nana and Joseph Reilly, her husband Chester, and her sons Jay and Daniel.

Memorial Contributions may be made to Hospice of the Foothills.

Arrangements are under the direction of Hooper and Weaver Mortuary.