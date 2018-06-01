Obituary of Jean Reilly Burns

Jean Reilly Burns passed away January 27, 2018.

Graveside services will be held at 9 a.m., on Friday, June 8, 2018 at St. Patrick Cemetery.

A Celebration of Life pot luck will follow at from 12:00 to 4:00 p.m. at Seaman's Lodge, 425 Nimrod Street, Nevada City.

Arrangements are under the direction of Hooper and Weaver Mortuary.